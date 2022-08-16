Netflix's Love, Death and Robots renewed for season 4

Love, Death and Robots has been renewed for a fourth season!

The acclaimed episodic anthology series dropped its third season on Netflix earlier in May 2022.

Love, Death, + Robots is an animated episodic anthology series with each episode telling an all-new story in various animation styles. Each episode varies completely, including in genre, ranging from comedy to drama, and even horror.

PHOTO: Netflix

The series is also notable for its rotating cast of voice actors. Previous guest actors on the show includeJoel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell.

The series has won 12 Emmy Awards to date, including picking up its third straight nomination for best short form animated programme, as all the episodes are under 22 minutes long.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChKa5wpjitw/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bad9e791-d77b-4e27-a7c0-a7913da6b375

Netflix's announcement of the new season was made via Instagram. The image flashes several bright colours and then the words "Volume F***!"

Love, Death, and Robots originally premiered on Netflix in March 2019.

No release date has yet been set for season four but viewers can stream seasons one to three on Netflix now.

ALSO READ: Netflix’s NSFW animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns for third season this May

This article was first published in Geek Culture.