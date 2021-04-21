Netflix's NSFW animated anthology Love, Death & Robots returns this May with naked giants and gore aplenty

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots was brutal, twisted, and bloody, but it was also thought-provoking, emotional, and humourous at the same time, offering a varied, experimental experience for viewers.

It seems none of that is set to change with Love, Death & Robots Season 2, as its trailer unveils a first look at new monsters, dystopian terror, and grotesque manifestations.

The sequel to the NSFW animated anthology will return to the streamer on May 14, 2021 for an eight-episode run that spans over sci-fi, fantasy, horror and comedy genres. Just like its predecessor, the collection comprises standalone shorts featuring a mix of the traditional 2D and photo-real 3D CGI animation style.

A synopsis on Netflix reads, “The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild. Consume irresponsibly.”

PHOTO: Netflix

Now, that certainly sounds interesting and just a bit inane, but hey, what’s Love, Death & Robots without some measure of madness?

The first season has more than impressed with its creative presentation format and mind-blowing concepts, and we’re excited to see what else is in store, though gore enthusiasts hardly need to worry – if anything, bloody affairs are most definitely already a part of the show’s DNA.

The series will also be getting a third season in 2022, but that’s still a while away. As we inch closer to the release date, here are some screenshots from the reel to hype yourself up.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.