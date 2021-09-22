Netflix's The Queen's Gambit not returning for season 2

Checkmate. Netflix's hit series The Queen's Gambit has taken home 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited of Anthology Series, but it won't be bringing back a second season.

Much to fans' dismay, the show's executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg have confirmed that the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) has reached its natural ending.

"I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry - let me put it differently - I'm terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we've already told," said Frank during a virtual panel.

This news shouldn't come as a surprise to many given how the series wrapped up pretty neatly for Beth who has not only achieved one of her biggest career goals but has also come to terms with the trauma that haunted her past.

Whilst it is clear that Beth has so much more to achieve, accompanied by a wonderful support system backing her, it doesn't mean fans get the opportunity to watch it happen.

Although season two isn't in the plans, Frank, Holberg and star Taylor-Joy are keen to continue working together on another project.

The Queen's Gambit follows Beth Harmon, a master chess player who makes history when she enters the international chess tournament that is heavily populated by men and starts taking them all down.

The limited series premiered on Netflix back in 2020 and quickly became the streamer's most-watched scripted limited series ever, with over 62 million households pressing play on the story.

