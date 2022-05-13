Netflix's Resident Evil series releases first trailer, but some fans are already upset

Netflix drama series Resident Evil, available for streaming on July 14, just released its first trailer and some fans of the franchise are already upset.

The trailer of the new Resident Evil gives audiences a first look at present-day New Raccoon City, as well as a 2036 zombie-infested future version, and glimpses of how the characters Billie and Jade Wesker, and their father Albert, have a part to play in the infestation.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Netflix

The series is set in a totally different universe from the long-running Resident Evil games and movies series (both the Milla Jovovich-led ones and the new reboot).

And that's the reason most fans are upset, as while the movies use characters from the games, no familiar characters from the games are in the trailer and, other than the names of Raccoon City and Umbrella Corporation, everything seen could have been from another zombie apocalypse series.

So far, so bland, right? But hold up, there's a secret.

Before we get into that, let's take a step back here and just give a quick look at the official Netflix Resident Evil synopsis:

"Year 2036 — 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures.

In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

So what's the secret? Interestingly, the first trailer has a breadcrumb trail to another hidden second trailer. At the 0:24 mark, you can see umbrellaisjoy.com on screen. It actually leads to a website selling Joy (in case you didn't notice, it's the same product mentioned in the synopsis.)

Stay on the fake website long enough and the second trailer reveals itself. It provides a little more insight into the Umbrella Corporation and shows monsters that look more like their in-game counterparts.

So what do you think of the trailers so far — yay or nay?

The 8-episode Season one of Resident Evil is produced by Constantin Film, which also produced the previous Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich.

It stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Adeline Rudolph, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong and Paola Nuñe, along with Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

Season one of Resident Evil will start streaming on Netflix on July 14.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.