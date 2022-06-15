Netflix's Sweet Home confirms cast for 2 new seasons with expanded storyline

Good news for fans of the hit Netflix horror thriller Sweet Home!

Netflix confirmed today (June 15) that the Korean creature drama will return with back-to-back production of seasons two and three as well as the cast line-up.

Season one's main cast members will be reuniting with director Lee Eung-bok to pick up where the story left off and continue the story of the survivors of the Green Home residency.

Heartthrobs Song Kang and Lee Jin-wook will return to lead the series as lonely high schooler Cha Hyun-soo and the mysterious Pyeon Sang-wook respectively. In addition, Lee Si-young resumes her role as firefighter Seo Yi-kyung, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo and Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo.

Fans can also expect to see new faces added to the ensemble, including Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yul and former boy band B1A4 member Jung Jin-young.

When season one landed on Netflix almost two years ago, its terrifying monsters and clever storytelling set a new benchmark in the creature feature genre.

The director hinted at the probability of a wider franchise universe with the addition of even more stunning visuals.

He said: "Season two will include a new setting and the technical details that we couldn't refine in season one will be further honed in season two."

Sweet Home is based on a webtoon of the same name created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

Following the tragic death of his family, Hyun-soo, a life-loathing 18-year-old social recluse, schedules his suicide for the end of the month before going back to bed.

He wakes up in a world where monsters are about to sweep away humanity. Humans suffer from a virus outbreak that turns those with greed or malice in their hearts into murderous beasts.

His neighbours at the Green Home residency are now trapped and surrounded by monsters in various forms.

With the people among them — including Hyun-soo — changing, the residents have to find the answers to survive while questioning what is right and wrong.

