Netflix's trailer for Army of Thieves teases a heist without zombies this time

Army of the Dead is becoming a franchise of its own.

Netflix took to San Diego Comic-Con to release a new trailer for Army of Thieves, the upcoming prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead.

This movie follows the safecracker from Army of the Dead, Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighofer), as he embarks on another high-stakes heist - only without zombies this time.

Watch the trailer below:

Army of Thieves’ story takes place before Ludwig Dieter got recruited for a dangerous heist in zombie-ridden Las Vegas. At this point in time, America has only recently suffered a zombie outbreak, which has caused banking institutions to start moving their money around.

The small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into a heist that takes advantage of this, but just like his later heist in Vegas, it looks like things go sideways very quickly.

A mysterious woman named Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits Dieter in this trailer, where he joins a crew of Interp

ol’s most wanted criminals to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The trailer has lots of gunfights and high-octane car chases, but don’t be fooled by the lack of zombies. Zack Snyder himself confirmed that the monsters would appear in this movie, but who knows where they’ll pop up?

We don’t have a release date for Army of Thieves yet, but it’s set to hit Netflix in Fall 2021. A sequel to Army of the Dead is already in development, and an animated series based on the movie is coming soon as well.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.