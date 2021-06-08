Netflix's upcoming virtual Geeked Week event in June promises 5 days of nerdgasm

Netflix is hosting its first-ever Geeked Week, a virtual fan-facing event that gives geeks first looks at all things geeky coming to the streamer that revolves mainly around genre stories across both film and TV.

Geeked Week is a free five-day event from June 7 to June 11 that will be hosted across all of Netflix’s social media accounts on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok.

A total of more than 50 projects will be featured, including highly-anticipated heavy hitters like The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Lucifer, Godzilla: Singular Point, Cowboy Bebop, and more.

PHOTO: Netflix

Alongside big announcements and trailers, fans can also expect an array of exclusive news, behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity appearances, live performances, and cast interviews.

It’s a lot to keep up with, but there’s no need to worry about missing out on the day’s news as daily recaps will be posted at 10am PT/1pm ET/1am SGT afterwards.

This is the first time Netflix is hosting such an event, and fans interested to participate in the geeky virtual event can head to the official website for more information on schedules.

While there isn’t a fixed plan per se, each day is dedicated to different genres such as comic book, fantasy, anime, and gaming, so enthusiasts might want to keep track of what interests them the most.

Charge your devices, dust off your best cosplay costume and get ready to geek out with Netflix!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.