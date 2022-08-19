Netflix's Wednesday trailer reimagines The Addams Family amongst mayhem and murder

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Wednesday!

A spin-off centring on the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, the series follows the misadventures of the young girl as she joins a new school and tries to hone her psychic abilities.

Starring Jenny Ortegas (Scream) as Wednesday Addams, the new trailer sees the character jumping from school to school and never making friends along the way.

Sometimes the target of bullies, she resorts to taking her revenge and getting expelled.

She later gets sent to the Nevermore Academy, where her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), has met her father, Gomez (Luis Guzmán).

The Nevermore Academy is supposedly the perfect place for an Addams, as Wednesday can continue her studies among other dark and gloomy students.

However, as the trailer shows, fitting in won't be easy, as she is always in the middle of chaos and destruction.

PHOTO: Netflix

Wednesday also stars Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems.

It also features Chistina Ricci as a regular cast member. Ricci previously played the role of Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

The synopsis for Wednesday reads;

"Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, Wednesday is a young adult TV series described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Wednesday will be released this fall on Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.