Netflix's Yes Day, Disney+'s WandaVision, Mediacorp's Teenage Textbook — and other shows to catch in March

A new streaming platform — and one that we're sure many have asked for — is entering the fray and with it, there will be even more shows to stream that will leave you spoilt for choice.

Truly a #firstworldproblem, isn't it?

But worry not because we're here to introduce you to some of the hottest streaming titles coming up that you should catch in March.

WandaVision (Disney+)

WandaVision is the critically acclaimed flagship show for Marvel Studios on Disney+ and by now, you would probably have read all about it. For the uninitiated, WandaVision is about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) "unusual couple" — Wanda Maximoff and well, you guessed it, Vision.

However, this takes place after Avengers: Endgame so Vision is supposedly dead. But somehow he's alive now and they're living their white-picket-fence life on a sitcom that's being broadcasted to the outside world. Considering that this is part of the MCU, you can expect this show to answer some, if not most, of your burning questions while setting up the stage for Phase 4.

That's if you haven't already spoiled yourself with some of the bigger reveals in recent episodes.

Disney+ will launch tomorrow (Feb 23) and you can catch content from Marvel Studios, along with five other pillars — Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (HBO GO)

This alternate cut of the Justice League film (which was a box office bomb) is more faithful to director Zack Snyder's vision of the movie. It's something many fans expressed interest in seeing after learning about the film's troubled production history, especially after Zack stepped down due to death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

In the film, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions, all to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face demons from their own past to transcend that which holds them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO GO on March 18.

Moxie (Netflix)

Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Pena) forces her to examine the unchecked behaviour of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realises she's fed-up.

Inspired by her mother's (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the centre of a revolution, Vivian forges new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.

Directed by Amy Poehler and based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clark Gregg, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden.

Moxie premieres on Netflix on March 3.

Yes Day (Netflix)

Based on a children's book of the same name, Yes Day is an American comedy film that follows the adventures of Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) after they decide to give their three kids a 'Yes Day' — where for 24 hours, the kids make the rules. Little do they know that they will be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, and that it will bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Yes Day premieres on Netflix on March 12.

Teenage Textbook — The Series (meWATCH)

PHOTO: meWATCH

This is an all-new reimagining of the iconic 1989 bestselling book by celebrated Singaporean writer Adrian Tan, which was previously adapted into a movie starring Randall Tan in 1998. The dramedy series follows Mui Ee, a 17-year-old teenager, as she sets out to begin a new chapter of her life.

She is determined to follow life's 'Standard Operating Procedure' for a successful career — to specialise in a polytechnic course, score an ideal internship, and establish herself in a prestigious company. However, a series of dramatic teen-hood incidents threatens to derail Mui Ee's dreams, while her father's obsessive quest to turn an outdated teen self-help book into an app slowly tears her family apart.

Teenage Textbook — The Series premieres on March 2 on meWATCH.

Perfect Home Asia: Season 7 (Viu)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2497200193844892

In this reality series on Viu, real estate brokers travel across Asia in search of the perfect home for their clients. Navigating challenges of buying real estate in other countries, tight budgets, and big decisions, prospective buyers experience a rollercoaster of emotions as they choose between three different properties. There's even an episode in Singapore if you're interested.

Season 7 of Perfect Home Asia is available on Viu.

