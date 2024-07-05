Netizens allege Zhang Yaodong fathered children but pretends to be single, agency says 'unable to comment'

Singapore-based Malaysian actor Zhang Yaodong has been drawn into a scandal, with netizens alleging he has fathered children by different women and is hiding a long-term girlfriend, all while pretending to be single.

On June 23, a netizen going by Xiaotudou made a Xiaohongshu post titled: "About Zhang Yaodong in Singapore," sharing a photo of a man who appears to be the 46-year-old in bed.

The metadata of the photo shows it to be taken on May 28 at 4.50pm.

"I'm no longer angry with this guy, otherwise I'd post a steady stream of pictures [to expose him]. There's definitely more than this one picture," they wrote. Their location shows them to be in Hebei.

They added that they were glad that people in other comment sections were telling "the truth" and asked people to take off their rose-tinted glasses.

The post gained traction recently, and a netizen claimed in a comment: "He cheated on my friend a few years ago and was involved with several women. The women have a lot of evidence too."

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao yesterday (July 4), another Xiaohongshu user by the name of Hong X made a post titled "Singapore actor Zhang Yaodong has children but pretends to be single". The post appears to have been deleted.

In their post and replies to other netizens over the last few days, Hong X alleged their boss' friend gave birth to Yaodong's baby and he has other children, with the oldest aged 10.

Hong X claimed that Yaodong's infidelity was exposed recently when he got involved with a woman from Hebei who posted a couple photo of them, which was then discovered by Yaodong's girlfriend.

An article by 8world also shows a Xiaohongshu user allegedly urging Yaodong to make his alleged relationship public, writing: "The woman hasn't exposed your situation and has been with you for over 10 years and given you children. As a man, you must also have a sense of responsibility."

They also urged him to "explain" the alleged illegitimate children.

When contacted for more information, Yaodong's management, Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, told AsiaOne that they were "unable to comment on artistes' personal matters".

Yaodong has yet to respond to the rumours, but appeared in a sales livestream last night where he appeared forlorn and didn't speak much. He also did not reply to Zaobao's text messages or pick up their calls.

