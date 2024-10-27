Netizens get rare close-up look at Vic Chou's daughter after 8 years

Former Taiwan F4 member Vic Chou, 43, has always been fiercely protective of his private life, especially when it comes to his family and his daughter, who's eight this year.

But thanks to his wife Reen Yu, netizens had a rare glimpse of the child last week, after she posted on Instagram a series of photos of her recent birthday celebrations on Oct 23.

In the photo, their daughter, who's facing the camera, is seen cutting a birthday cake alongside her mother. But Reen made sure to paste a sticker over the child's eyes, partially obscuring her face.

The Taiwanese actress, who turned 37, wrote in the caption to the photos: "Happy happy birthday, happy happy every day. Wishing my family, friends and I health and happiness. May life be bright."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBbs4cMTyhB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=243b70ca-2809-47fa-b853-30f09e4e752b&img_index=8[/embed]

The rare sighting prompted some to compliment the girl's features and others to wonder who she resembled more, reported media outlets.

"Her mouth looks like Zai Zai's," wrote one, in reference to Vic's nickname.

Vic and Reen got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter a year later.

In July, Reen had also posted images of their family holiday to Okinawa, Japan. However, the photos only showed photos of their daughter from the back.

One of the snaps showed the girl standing next to her father, with the top of her head almost reaching Vic's chest.

Besides being elated at finally seeing Vic in Reen's photos, followers commented that their daughter appeared tall for her age.

The family have rarely been seen in the media, with a 2019 outing captured by paparazzi slammed by netizens for being invasive. Pictures that were released of their daughter, then three years old, had her face mosaiced.

[[nid:707104]]

candicecai@asiaone.com