Netizens go wild after Blackpink's Jennie departs for Paris Fashion Week same time as exes Exo's Kai and BTS' V

Before Blackpink star Jennie jump-ed on board a flight last weekend, she certainly encountered something hard to love at the airport.

On Oct 4, several K-pop idols were pictured arriving at Incheon International Airport for their flights to Paris Fashion Week.

Three particular stars stood out: Kai from boy band Exo, Jennie and V from BTS. It is unclear whether the trio were all on the same flight.

The fact that left many netizens tickled were that both men reportedly dated 29-year-old Jennie in the past.

Many took to social media to share their reactions, with one X user writing: "In pop terms, this is like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Joe Alwyn attending the Met Gala." The latter two are Taylor's ex-boyfriends.

Another joked, lamenting: "The lore behind this trio…"

A TikTok user made a video clip featuring cartoon clips of Bratz dolls looking at each other in distress with the caption: "My reaction when I found out Jennie, Taehyung (V's real name) and Kai are going to Paris Fashion Week."

In the comments, a netizen responded: "What's the K-drama name?", while another joked: "I know someone planned it deliberately, I just can't prove it."

In December 2018 following fan speculation and a leaked photograph of Kai and Jennie on a date, Exo's management company SM Entertainment confirmed that the two had been dating from October the same year. Later in January 2019, the company announced in a statement that they had parted ways.

In the case of V and Jennie, news of them first surfaced in May 2022 after pictures of a duo resembling the stars visiting Jeju Island went viral on social media.

Personal photos of them together were leaked and the couple were also seen taking a stroll by the river Seine and holding hands in — wait for it — Paris, back in May 2023.

However, the dating rumours were never addressed by the artistes themselves nor their respective agencies. When media reports of their breakup arose in December 2023 ahead of V's military enlistment, there was still no official confirmation on the status of their relationship.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Sept 29 to Oct 7, with other K-pop idols in attendance including fellow Blackpink members Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, BTS' Jimin, TXT's Soobin, as well as Stray Kids' Felix.

[[nid:723521]]

Kristy.chua@asiaone.com