Netizens outraged after courts uphold Mickey Huang's suspended sentence for possessing child porn

The final ruling for Mickey Huang's case has been decided, and the outcome has sparked outrage among netizens in Taiwan.

In 2024, the 54-year-old television host was caught possessing pornographic content including those of underaged girls. In November last year, the Taiwan High Court sentenced Mickey to one year and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for purchasing over 2,000 sexually explicit videos and images involving 37 minors aged 10 to 17.

The suspended sentence meant he would serve no jail time if he complies with the law for four years. He also has to perform 180 hours of community service and attend three legal education classes.

The court said then that the suspended sentence was granted because Mickey had no previous criminal record and reached settlements with the victims.

Despite prosecutors' appeals against his sentence, the ruling was upheld yesterday (May 7).

Netizens in Taiwan are outraged, taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the outcome.

"A settlement cannot undo his wrongdoing… Giving him a lenient sentence is an insult to the victims," said one netizen in the comments section of a news report on YouTube.

Another wrote: "I feel my blood pressure rising, my fists are clenched and my eyes defiled. This is a case that infuriates heaven and earth."

The netizen felt the reason for the sentence being attributed to Mickey having no prior criminal records is a "lame excuse".

Another addressed Mickey directly: "You are no longer suitable to be a public figure, lest you abuse your position to harm young people again. Even if you get a suspended sentence, society will not forgive you."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com