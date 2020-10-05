Neve Campbell in negotiations for fifth Scream movie

Neve Campbell is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in a new instalment of the slasher film franchise but admitted the project is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "The conversations are being had, that's for sure.

"There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again."

Neve explained two directors had approached her for the project and are keen to "honour [the work] of original filmmaker Wes Craven because they have "great respect" for him.

She added: "So that's really lovely."

Neve became a household name when the first movie launched in 1996 and she feels "really lucky" to be associated with such a huge franchise, almost 14 years later.

She said: "I'm so lucky to be a part of these films. I mean really, really lucky. I think it's a rarity in any actor's career to have a film that's that appreciated, and loved, and respected and popular.

"As much as I work hard, it's also [about being in the] right time, right place, and I was really lucky to get this job. And I'm very, very grateful for it and very, very grateful for the fans who appreciate it. And, you know, it'd be a lot of fun to do it again. We'll see, we'll see."

Meanwhile, David Arquette admitted he'd love to return to the saga as cop Dewey Riley.

He said: "I don't know. Who knows, what are they gonna do? Is it a whole new franchise? Are they going to bring back some [characters]. Oh it would be exciting! I love playing Dewey so I would always love to be a part of it."

The fourth and most recent film in the horror franchise was released in 2011.