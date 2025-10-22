'Never thought I'd be spotted': Yvonne Lim reflects on cameo appearance in Netflix's The Resurrected

Local actress Yvonne Lim took to Instagram today (Oct 22) to share her experience making a cameo in The Resurrected, a new Taiwanese drama showing on Netflix.

"I never thought I'd be spotted," remarked the 49-year-old. "It was a meaningful cameo - short but unforgettable".

Spoilers alert.

She plays the "mother" of Eason (Patrick Nattawat Finkler), who attends an auction with him and his new girlfriend Christina (Liu Chu-ping), whom she disapproves of.

Shortly after Christina wins the bid for a pair of rare jade bangles at US$700,000 (S$909,000), it is revealed that Yvonne's character is Eason's lover and not his real mother. The couple kiss, marking the end of her five-minute appearance.

In her post, Yvonne shared a behind-the-scenes video where she was gifted a bouquet of flowers, posing for pictures with Patrick and directors Leste Chen and Hsu Chao-jen thereafter.

She reflected in her post: "I've been getting lots of messages recently from friends, even overseas ones who have never seen me in shows. To my surprise, I've been spotted.

"With the intention of broadening my horizon, I guest-starred in The Resurrected for a few short scenes. It's the shortest and fastest role I've ever filmed in my acting career.

"Although my role wasn't big, it was quite a challenge for me. I've always been curious about how [my performance] would turn out, but after seeing the final product, I was truly impressed by the show!"

She thanked the directors for their trust and giving her the chance to take part in the production, with hopes of future opportunities.

Previously, Yvonne lived in Taipei for 10 years from 2015 until moving back home to Singapore earlier this January with her husband and two children.

The Resurrected stars Angelica Lee and Shu Qi as two mothers who take justice into their own hands, where their vengeance fuels a twisted resurrection. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

