'I never want to be such a popular actor': Leon Jay Williams recalls how Tay Ping Hui's experience affected him

While some actors choose to chase after fame and clout, Leon Jay Williams didn't want to touch it with a 10-foot pole.

In a recent episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, the Singaporean actor revealed that he had decided to stay away from the limelight because he saw Tay Ping Hui's plight — the latter was so swarmed by fans that he couldn't even eat his food.

Leon, 46, explained to host Quan Yi Fong, 48, that he was eating with Ping Hui during lunch break while filming the 2001 drama A War Diary.

But Ping Hui, now 52, couldn't eat due to the large crowd of fans that clamoured for his attention.

Said Leon: "Even the auntie who had a stall there let people queue up for photographs and autographs with him.

"I sat on the other side with the others who were 'less famous'. As I watched him, I thought to myself, 'I don't want to live that way… I never want to be such a popular actor.'"

Leon added: "He didn't even have time to finish a meal. It got to the point where he told them very politely, 'Please stop asking for my signature, I really need time to eat, because once I start filming I won't have the time for it.'"

Hearing this, Yi Fong deadpanned: "You were so unambitious."

Leon replied, laughing: "I never had dreams of stardom… I started off as a model because it gave me a chance to visit other countries and take a look around.

"It was almost like I was on holiday and I could also earn some money too, so I was very content."

But his work as a model brought him opportunities in acting.

Recounting how he went to Taiwan around 2004 to follow up on a two-month modelling opportunity, Leon said that the company he was contracted to "had bigger plans for him" that he wasn't aware of.

No more than a couple of weeks after he arrived, the company informed him that a TV station had requested he attend an audition.

"I agreed and went for the audition, completely clueless. When I went for the audition, I didn't even know who Cyndi Wang was," Leon recalled.

Cyndi, now 40, is a famous Taiwanese singer and actress who recently reignited her career after her victory in the Chinese competitive reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves 3.

A day or two later, he was told that the station really enjoyed his audition and requested his return. However, acting in the show would require a long-term commitment of up to six months and he would also have to stay for two years as per the contract.

Leon already had other plans and wanted to start a small modelling business at the new apartment he bought, so he tried to reject the offer.

The producer sat him down and dealt with all the concerns he had, Leon said.

"He told me, 'Don't worry. This is my personal number, call me and I'll settle everything for you.' He really convinced me. I never imagined that the decision I made completely changed my life."

Unbeknown to him at that time, the show that he auditioned for was the 2004 Taiwanese drama La Robe De Mariage Des Cieux. He landed the male lead role opposite Cyndi and the drama was an instant hit that propelled him to regional stardom.

Leon then took on another lead role in Green Forest, My Home (2005), which was also a huge hit, and followed up with many dramas and even released music albums.

Leon based himself overseas until the Covid-19 pandemic started, where he returned to Singapore and took more time off to take care of his daughter, Harper, who's seven this year.

He added: "At the time, the whole world was in a state of lockdown, so I decided to settle in Singapore. My daughter went to kindergarten and I thought I should rest.

"I really like spending time with my daughter, so I put my career aside and enjoyed Singapore's environment."

