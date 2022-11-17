New 10-year DC plan won't involve multiple versions of a character

Michael Keaton's return as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie is a cause of joy for fans, but it could also mark the end of his reprisal. Warner Bros.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has come forward again to share his plans for the studio, including a look at what the future of DC Films holds.

Under the leadership newly-appointed leads James Gunn and Peter Safran, it seems the multiverse will be done away to pave the way for a unified slate.

The pair's 10-year plan for DC, which is currently still in development, will introduce a centralised setting instead of splitting universes that allow multiple versions of one character to exist at the same time.

"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC; there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said. "And so part of our strategy is, drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."

How this will all work out remains to be seen, but the statement also suggests that there would be fewer standalone titles moving forward.

This marks a departure from the studio's previous approach, which spawned different iterations of characters like Batman, Flash, and Superman in both the movies and TV series. The Caped Crusader alone has had his cape passed around four actors over the years: Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and most recently, Robert Pattinson.

The first change to DC's media slate has already taken effect, with the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) banner changed to reflect the DC Universe name. The rest of the details are currently being worked out, but what do know is that there are plans to bring Michael Holt aka Mr. Terrific to the screen, as teased by Gunn in a tweet:

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill set to return as Superman after Black Adam cameo

This article was first published in Geek Culture.