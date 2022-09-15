'New addition coming to our fam this November': Annette Lee reveals pregnancy

Singaporean content creator Annette Lee surprised her 149,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday (Sept 14) night with the announcement that she is seven months pregnant.

In a series of black and white photos, the 30-year-old and her husband, hedge fund manager Raphael Foo, 32, revealed the big news by posing with a baby's onesie that had "CEO of eating fruits" printed on the front.

She also showed off her baby bump in a loose dress, as well as a photo of the ultrasound scan.

"Looks like we're gonna be doing some #AsianParentTings like cutting fruits for a little someone soon," she wrote, adding the emojis for a baby and some fruit.

Lee, who is a singer, actress and film-maker, often posts funny clips under the hashtag on how Asian parents behave.

"We've kept mum (pun intended, I guess) for over seven months, but we're finally sharing the news: new addition coming to our fam this November."

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, married five years ago. This is their first child.

In the comment section, congratulations poured in from actresses Michelle Chong and Chantalle Ng, singer Taufik Batisah and even Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

YES 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, wrote: "For seven months? You can really keep secrets leh. Congrats."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.