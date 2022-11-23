New Avatar film gets rare China release

SHANGHAI — The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar, will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec 16, 20th Century Studios announced on Wednesday (Nov 23) on its official Weibo account.

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the Minions franchise and Sony Pictures' Where the Crawdads Sing.

ALSO READ: China resumes streaming South Korean content after 6-year suspension