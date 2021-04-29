The new Dynasty Warriors movie trailer looks just as insane as it should be

Fans might be pleased.

The hack-and-slash Dynasty Warriors game franchise is getting a movie adaptation.

The movie, aptly titled Dynasty Warriors, has received a wild new trailer ahead of its release in Hong Kong and Mainland China on April 29. Unfortunately, we don’t have a local release date for the film yet.

Watch the trailer below:

This adaptation looks absolutely bonkers, bringing all of the game's iconic large-scale battles to life with no small amount of camp.

It draws inspiration from the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, and you’ll see characters from the games - Liu Bei and Zhang Fei, played by Tony Yang and Justin Cheung respectively - face off against the villain Lu Bu, played by Louis Koo.

Variety reports that ex-Super Junior band member Han Geng will cameo as Guan Yu, too.

The movie is directed by Roy Chow Hin-Yeung. If you were worried Dynasty Warriors would tone things down for a live-action format, rest easy.

It looks like they’re really leaning into the fun, ridiculous nature of the games while staying loyal to the original character designs.

This movie actually finished production back in 2017, and has taken four years to arrive in theatres.

Hopefully, it won’t take too long to hit local shores too.