New Harry Potter reunion special trailer teases first look as Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane and more return to Hogwarts

Potterheads, get your wands ready! HBO Max just dropped a first look teaser to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and it’s bound to take you on a train ride straight to nostalgia, or in the case of the cast, back to Hogwarts.

The short teaser opens with the familiar ticking and tolling of the Hogwarts clock tower followed by a shot of the Daily Prophet with the headline Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni. Although the person reading isn’t fully revealed, their eyes look a lot like Helena Bonham Carter’s.

A few familiar faces are then revealed, including Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley). Finally, walking down platform 9 ¾ beside the Hogwarts Express is what seems to be Emma Watson, who starred as the brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger.

The reunion special has confirmed the return of actors Daniel Radcliffe, Watson, Rupert Grint, Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Ronnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Evanna Lynch.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special will feature in-depth interviews, cast conversations, and share new details on the making of the movies. It premieres on HBO Max on Jan 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, a reunion special is not the only thing Potterheads can look forward to this season. Fans can look forward to a brand new Secretlab Harry Potter Edition gaming chair, resin art from Sophie & Toffee, and more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.