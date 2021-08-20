New Iron Man aka Riri Williams to debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, will be filling the heartbreaking void left by Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After the hero’s send-off Tony Stark got in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has been harbouring a vacuum left by one of its most central pillars of strength. Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah) will be playing Riri Williams, who seems to have a huge suit to fill.

Which is why the character will build her own instead, and will get her own solo series, Ironheart. There will be six episodes in the series, with Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer, Amazing Stories) as head writer.

But before that, the character will make an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plans for the film had to be changed due to Marvel’s decision to not recast the titular role after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Riri Williams will debut in the film. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing on July 8, 2022, this means that the Ironheart series would only be released after that.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.