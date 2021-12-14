New K-drama Snowdrop starring Blackpink's Jisoo hits Disney+ this week

Get your K-drama fix.

Disney+’s new K-drama Snowdrop will make its debut on Saturday, Dec 18. The series stars Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in (Tune in for Love, While you Were Sleeping), consisting of 16 episodes.

Here’s a trailer for the series:

Snowdrop kicks off with a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursting into a women’s university dormitory. Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) decides against her better judgment to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds, but unbeknownst to her, he carries a dangerous secret that threatens the safety of her family and friends. And there’s a spot of romance in between all of that as well, because why not?

Snowdrop is a Disney+ Original released under its Star banner, written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak - both of whom worked on the 2018 thriller Sky Castle. Jisoo of Blackpink fame makes her acting debut in this series. Jo Hyun-tak talked about the show:

Snowdrop, which will be streamed on Disney+, is a heart-warming story of a young couple. It all started with a pounding heart, but the two find themselves enduring unbearable pain as they fall in heart-rending love that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope the audience joins us to find out if this romance is a blessing full of love or a terrible curse.

Snowdrop is part of Disney+’s ambitious slate of upcoming APAC content, which we have covered here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.