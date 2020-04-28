New Kids On The Block makes comeback with a star-studded charity single

New Kids On The Block have made a comeback with a star-studded charity single.

The singers - Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Jordan and Jonathan Knight - have dropped fun-filled number House Party, which has been released to raise funds for the non-profit No Kid Hungry, which is working to end child hunger in the US, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boyz II Men also made a comeback on the song, which also features Big Freedia, Naughty by Nature, and Jordin Sparks.

Donnie said: "I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day we will do that."

"Even better, all proceeds from the song (including T-shirts available on the band's website) will benefit No Kid Hungry, a non-profit designed to help feed America's children. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how."

The accompanying music video sees celebrities, including former band member Mark Wahlberg, Carrie Underwood, and Nicole Scherzinger dance around their living rooms.

Donnie opens the song with: "For those about to lose their minds, you've got to remember, that in the worst of times we can make the best of times."

The track marks New Kids On The Block's first new music since 2017's Thankful EP.

Meanwhile, Donnie previously said he'd like to see his brother and former bandmate Mark rejoin the band.

The Hollywood actor quit in 1988 before they got famous with their hits Hanging Tough and You Got It (The Right Stuff).

Donnie would settle at his sibling reforming his hip-hop outfit Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, who were signed to Atlantic Records from 1989 to 1993, and had a hit with Good Vibrations, which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.

He said previously: ''We got back together in 2008, and I think the entire band can agree we have had more success this time round than when we were younger and we are really enjoying it now.

''We really are having a lot of fun and, yeah I would love to see Mark perform with New Kids. Or even perform as Marky Mark just one more time - it would be a lot of fun and he's got some hidden talents.''

