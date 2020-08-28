Which new Korean shows are coming to Netflix?

Fans of South Korean shows are going to get very busy for the next few months with a bumper crop of offerings coming up on Netflix.

Record of Youth ⁠— Park Bo-gum's last drama before he gets packed off to mandatory military service at the Naval Cultural Promotion Team next Monday (Aug 31) ⁠— will be shown in early September.

Bo-gum finished filming the drama last Sunday and was supposed to attend a virtual press conference with regional media yesterday. The event, however, was cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 cases currently in South Korea.

Rom-com Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol was due to premiere on Netflix a few days ago, but its telecast date has been postponed indefinitely after production was halted when one of its actors Heo Dong-won tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 19.

What we are most excited for is the movie Alive, which reminds us of Train to Busan with its zombie and survival themes.

And if you haven't caught it yet, all episodes of the controversial and highly popular K-drama The World of the Married have been uploaded today as well.

So, without further ado, here are the brand new shows coming on Netflix:

Record of Youth

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok

Premiere date: Sep 7

Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok) are childhood friends who are both models breaking into acting. While working, they meet An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam), a budding makeup artist. Coming from different backgrounds, they face contrasting ordeals and family situations. All three encounter love, trials, and friendship as they experience youth.

Alive

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye

Premiere date: Sep 8

A mysterious virus outbreak suddenly spreads throughout modern-day Seoul and rapidly grows out of control. People struggle to stay alive when the unknown infection causes victims to eat each other, turning them into zombies.

Oh Jun-u (Yoo Ah-in) and Kim Yu-bin (Park Shin-hye) are trapped alone inside their apartments without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, text, or phone calls. Their only source of information about the outside world is the news on TV and what they can see from their windows.

Jun-u is a typical middle-class boy who enjoys computer games and social networking. He utilises technology to survive. Meanwhile, Yu-bin incorporates more traditional items like camping tools and telescopes to survive. With their different specialities, the pair work together to stay alive.

The School Nurse Files

Cast: Jung Yu-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk

Premiere date: Sep 25

Ahn Eun-young (Jung Yu-mi) is a school nurse who has special powers to see supernatural Jellies that are invisible to everyone else. The Jellies ⁠— invisible blobs of greed ⁠— were unleashed when Classical Chinese teacher Hong In-pyo (Nam Joo-hyuk) accidentally breaks their containment seal in the school basement.

She discovers disturbing occurrences at her new school and fortunately, In-pyo possesses special energy that recharges her powers and protects her. Together, they wage war against the Jellies to defend the school and its students.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Cast: Go A-ra, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Ju-hun

Premiere date: To be announced

Pianist Gu Ra-ra (Go A-ra) hits rock bottom when her family's finances collapse. She meets the mysterious Sunwoo Jun (Lee Jae-wook), a gruff guy who is happily living a carefree life as a freelancer.

She borrows money from him, but much to his exasperation, Ra-ra does not behave like a typical debtor and asks Jun to keep helping her out. Despite his annoyance, she brings a lot of light and changes into his life, and they come to mean something special to each other.

Hellbound

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Yang Ik-june

Premiere date: To be announced

News about this new original series was announced earlier this month. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Peninsula), the show's premise sounds exciting enough ⁠— supernatural angels are appearing on Earth to condemn people to hell.

Jeong Jin-su (Yoo Ah-in) is the charismatic and mysterious head of the New Truth Church, and as the angels of death arrive, the church leads a religious crusade proclaiming that these visits are the will of the divine.

Bae Yeong-jae (Park Jeong-min), a producer at a broadcasting company, investigates the church while lawyer Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) goes up against it and its extremist Arrowhead devotees.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com