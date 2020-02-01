New Marvel TV series will feature fictional Singapore-inspired island

A crescent moon, a star, and a lion that bears an uncanny resemblance to the one found on our local plastic bags. Coincidence? Definitely not.

From a leaked photo of the film set of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, eagle-eyed fans noticed an interesting emblem, hinting that one of the key locations in the show will be a fictional island that is based off Singapore.

Even its name is similar: Madripoor.

Though the photo was first uploaded onto Twitter on Dec 4, the tweet only gained traction after media outlets picked it up on Dec 28.

First introduced in X-Men in 1985, Madripoor is a fictional Southeast Asian island port nation located just south of Singapore itself and, like how its original counterpart used to be, was a haven for pirates.

While it's not exactly clear what role Madripoor would play in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Singaporeans are definitely tickled by the inclusion.

Still, this wouldn't be Singapore's first special appearance in the MCU.

Let's rewind back to 2014. When Guardians of the Galaxy first hit the silver screens, many of us felt a sense of deja vu as the movie introduces the planet of Xandar. Turns out, the alien planet was based off Gardens by the Bay, confirmed Stephane Ceretti, the movie's overall visual effects supervisor.

