New Predator movie Skull is an Earth origin story and filming is almost done

The Predator franchise is getting a new film and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is set to direct it. The new movie, titled Skull, will be an origin story about the Predator’s first journey to this planet and will boast a female hero.

In an interview with Collider, producers John Davis and John Fox shared that the new movie will complement the first Predator movie, and will have a tone akin to The Revenant.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force,” explained Davis.

“It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You’ll know what I mean once you see it,” said Fox.

Currently, Legion actress Amber Midthunder is rumored to take on the lead hero role. No release date has been attached to Skull, but with the movie far along into production, a 2022 release date seems likely.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.