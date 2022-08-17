New Saw movie set for 2023, promises to be a love letter to franchise fans

The games never end, as the popular Saw franchise is making another terrifying return to the silver screen. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that the tenth movie in the billion-dollar franchise will be released on Oct 27, 2023, just in time for Halloween.

The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed 2009’s Saw VI and 2010’s Saw: The Final Chapter while serving as the editor for the first five installments and 2017’s Jigsaw. In addition to the Saw movies, he also has experience in other horror movies, such as Jessabelle and Jackals.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the studio promises that the upcoming project will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.” Coupled with Geutert’s expertise, it seems likethe new addition may revisit what fans loved about the previous films..

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The franchise began in 2004 with its first entry, Saw, directed by James Wan of The Conjuring, and more recently, Aquaman 2 fame. Despite mixed reviews, it became a huge hit at the box office and spawned a cult following, with six sequels produced annually until 2010’s Saw: The Final Chapter. It was later revived with Jigsaw in 2017 and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a reboot of the franchise starring Chris Rock.

The 10th movie will be released in theatres on Oct 27, 2023. No official title has been announced yet.

