New Slam Dunk movie after 26 years, manga creator Inoue Takehiko announces

After receiving new illustrations in 2020 and recently being voted as the third most popular manga series in Japan, Slam Dunk will finally be returning with a new movie, 26 years since the last film in 1995.

News of the Slam Dunk movie came from none other than Inoue Takehiko himself, the manga artist behind the popular basketball manga series.

Not much else is known about the movie as of yet but we imagine it won’t take too long for more information to be shared. In any case, this is definitely a cause for celebration for fans of the series who have been eagerly awaiting new content.

PHOTO: Facebook/Slamdunktensai

Slam Dunk follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent who joins his school’s basketball team in hopes of impressing the girl of his dreams, only to realise that he has actually come to love the sport.

Since the manga’s release in 1990, it has been so well received that it got an anime adaptation in 1993, with several film adaptations in the years that followed.

Taiwan has even chosen to air episodes of the anime in place of its cancelled NBA game. Now that is impressive.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.