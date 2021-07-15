New Star Trek feature film to be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman

Hailing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next Star Trek feature film.

The film will also have Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, The Magic Order) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) onboard as scriptwriters, with production headed by J.J. Abrams.

Currently, the cast for the Star Trek movie remains unclear. It was originally mentioned that the upcoming movie would be set in the Kelvin Timeline, an alternative quantum universe created when the Romulan Nero travelled to 2233 and destroyed the USS Kelvin Federation starship.

PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

Kirk and his crew were also expected to star in the film, but this detail has since been taken down from multiple stories. What remains now, as such, is confirmation of whether that will still be the case.

Nevertheless, after the visionary job that Shakman has done with his previous works with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo and Game of Thrones, he might just be the A-list film director that the franchise needs.

Besides, the man’s got the results to walk the talk – just earlier today, WandaVision led the charge for Disney+’s Emmy nominations with a 23-count total under its belt.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.