New instalment of The Little Nyonya in the works, Mediacorp looking for talents

Did someone say more thrilling Peranakan Chinese drama?

A press release by Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp today (June 25) announced that a new instalment of The Little Nyonya is on its way.

Furthermore, those with dreams to appear in that universe now have a shot with open auditions for both leading and supporting roles spanning from June 25 to July 12.

Prospective applicants of any nationality and aged 18 to 35 should email the following details to castingenquiries@mediacorp.com.sg:

A recent headshot and full-body photograph; Name, age, height and contact details; Acting resume, if available A video self-introduction in Mandarin (under 30 seconds)

Shortlisted applicants will be called back for a second round of auditions on July 18 and 19. Subsequently, those successful will receive training and support tailored to their roles and experience, and standout candidates may also be considered for a Mediacorp contract and future projects.

This new instalment - slated for release in 2028 - is headed by executive producer Canter Chia and screenwriter Ang Eng Tee, who also wrote preceding series The Little Nyonya (2008) and Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025).

The former took home nine wins at Star Awards 2009 and also won Best Drama Serial at Asian Television Awards the same year, while Emerald Hill bagged 11 wins at this year's Star Awards.

Cast members for both instalments have included Jeanette Aw, Joanne Peh, Qi Yuwu, Xiang Yun, Lin Meijiao, Jesseca Liu, Romeo Tan, Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong.

[[nid:738853]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com