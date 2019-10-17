New TV show asks: Do you love meat enough to cook your pet?

It is one of the most shocking ultimatums ever delivered on television.

Go vegetarian or we kill your pet.

But a new taboo-smashing British reality TV show called "Meat the Family" goes even further.

Not only will a family of unrepentant carnivores have to let an animal they have adopted and grown to love go for slaughter if they refuse to stop eating meat -- they will be asked to cook and eat it.

With experts saying that we have to eat less meat to stave off climate change, Channel 4 has made the dilemma stomach-churningly stark.

Four heavy meat-eating families have to take home and look after the "animal which ends up most often on their plates".

Analyst Virginia Mouseler called the show "the most transgressive" of the year at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in Cannes, France.