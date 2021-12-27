New Uncharted trailer gives Mark Wahlberg his Sully moustache

The second official trailer for Uncharted finally unveils Sully!

Played by Mark Wahlberg (Mile 22), Sully is the mentor and father figure to the protagonist, Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Just like the first trailer, this second trailer features many action sequences that the original video game series is known for. It also shows off more of the treasures that the duo are seeking, as well as some Spidey-looking action from Holland.

That’s not all. This trailer also reveals Sully’s iconic moustache, an important element that was missing in the first trailer. One thing is for sure, this movie will be action-packed, with exhilarating scenes and set pieces.

Uncharted releases on Feb 18, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.