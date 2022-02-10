New X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+ picks up where original left off

More information about the upcoming X-Men animated series, titled X-Men ’97, has been revealed, and we now know what type of story it’ll tell. While the series was announced in 2021 during Disney+ Day, details were scarce, with the release window, episode count, and narrative direction left up in the air. Until now.

In an interview with Justin Underwood on YouTube, showrunners of the original animated series, Eric and Julia Lewald, talked about the upcoming X-Men ’97.

According to Julia Lewald, “They want this show to pick up where the original X-Men series wrapped”.

Seems like X-Men ’97 will be picking up where the original X-Men animated series left off, after Professor Charles Xavier was on death’s door after being injured by Henry Peter Gyrich, and left with Empress Lilandra to the Shi’Ar Empire for a potential cure. His fate is left up in the air, and the series ended.

For those who are unfamiliar with the original animated series, it is where the Wolverine meme came from, where he’s lying in bed in full costume while gazing longingly at a photo.

Not only will fans finally find out what happened to him, we also know when the first season of X-Men ’97 will debut and how many episodes there will be.

“I believe they’re looking at ten episodes for the first season that’s going to come out mid next year,” said Eric Lewald.

It is not a remake or a reboot. This is definitely one for the fans who grew up with the original series, and for newcomers to learn what made the original so well-loved. We can’t wait for 2023 when the show will finally premiere. For now, we can stream the original X-Men animated series on Disney+ to jog our memory.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.