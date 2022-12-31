New year, new power couple: Lee Jong-suk and IU are dating

As we ring in 2023, fans can also welcome a new power couple in South Korean showbiz.

Shortly after Korean media Dispatch reported that the pair spent Christmas together in Japan, the agencies of actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actress IU have confirmed on Saturday (Dec 31) that they are dating.

Jong-suk's agency, HighZium Studio said in a statement: "Lee Jong-suk and IU recently went from being close acquaintances to lovers, and they are now maintaining a serious relationship.

"Please cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship."

IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, echoed the statement, saying: "Two of them have been close colleagues for a long time and have recently been dating."

After winning the Daesang award for his role in crime thriller Big Mouth at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards on Friday, the 33-year-old actor gave thanks to an unnamed person in his acceptance speech.

"After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries and fears. But there was someone who helped me to set a good direction and to have positive thoughts. I would like to take this opportunity to say that I thank you for always being awesome.

"And that I have liked you for a very long time, and that I respect you."

According to media reports, that part of his speech was regarded as a public confession by some viewers who found it to be romantic.

