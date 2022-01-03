New Year power couple revealed: T-ara's Hyomin and football star Hwang Ui-jo

T-ara's Hyomin and football star Hwang Ui-jo are the power couple of 2022 that everyone's been waiting for.

However, many South Korean pop culture fans who were waiting for Dispatch's big annual reveal of the power celebrity couple might have been disappointed.

The Korean tabloid has an annual tradition of unveiling a celebrity couple every year but this time, it was Korean sports and entertainment newspaper The Sports Chosun that first reported on Hyomin and Ui-jo's relationship.

That said, Dispatch was quick to keep the hype rolling with another exposé, which they posted on their socials.

In Dispatch's posts, they claimed that Hyomin and Ui-jo have maintained a long-distance relationship for approximately three months.

The tabloid also deduced that the pair were dating after they were spotted at the front of a luxury hotel in Basel, Switzerland late last year. As Ui-jo had a two-week break from the French Ligue 1, there was speculation that the lovebirds took the opportunity to spend time together.

Both celebrities' agencies have stated that Hyomin and Ui-jo's relationship is still budding and that they are still getting more acquainted with one another.

The unveiling of South Korean pop culture's next celebrity couple has become somewhat of an annual tradition among fans. Last year, Dispatch broke the news on power couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.

