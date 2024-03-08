NewJeans 'preparing and practising' for comeback

NewJeans are "preparing and practising" for their comeback.

The South Korean girl group — comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — "can't wait to share new music with everyone," but they are keeping tight-lipped on when that will be.

Speaking on the red carpet at Billboard's Women in Music event — where they were crowned Group of the Year — in Los Angeles this week, Danielle said: "Well, I mean we can't spoil too much.

"I'm just gonna say that we're preparing and practising hard."

The girls have released two EPs, a self-titled collection in 2022 and 2023's Get Up.

NewJeans, who formed in 2022, have played a handful of music festivals and awards shows, including Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic Festival last summer, but they are yet to do a headline tour.

The five-piece released the League of Legends World Championship soundtrack in 2023.

They had "fun" exploring a "new genre" to them with Gods, which was penned by Riot Games' principal composer Sebastien Najand and Mako's Alex Seaver.

The band said: "It was fun to try a new genre and sound.

"Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans' and League of Legends' unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!"

NewJeans followed in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and Against The Current in releasing the official soundtrack.

