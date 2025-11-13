NewJeans to return to music label Ador following legal dispute

All five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans are set to return to Ador after expressing their desire to return to the music label, media outlets reported on Wednesday (Nov 12).

This follows the group's loss in a lawsuit last month, with the court ruling that the exclusive contract between the quintet and the Hybe subsidiary would be valid until 2029.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Ador welcomed the return of the quintet's youngest members: Haerin, 19, and Hyein, 17.

"Haerin and Hyein have expressed their intention to continue working with Ador," it said.

"After careful consideration with their families and sufficient discussions with the agency, they decided to respect the court's ruling and comply with their exclusive contracts."

[NOTICE] 어도어에서 알려드립니다.



뉴진스 멤버 해린과 혜인이 어도어와 함께 활동을 이어가겠다는 의사를 밝혀왔습니다.

두 멤버는 가족들과 함께 심사숙고하고 어도어와 충분한 논의를 거친 끝에,

법원의 판결을 존중하고 전속계약을 준수하겠다는 결정을 내렸습니다.

어도어는 해린과 혜인이… — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) November 12, 2025

Thereafter, the group's remaining three members - Minji, 21, Hanni, 21, and Danielle, 20 - also released a statement, saying they would resume activities under their former label.

According to South Korean media reports, the trio wrote via the law firm Hanil Law Corportation: "After careful discussions, we have decided to return to Ador.

"One of our members is currently in Antarctica, so the communication was delayed and since Ador has not yet responded, we had no choice but to share our position separately. We will continue to meet fans with sincere music and performances."

Despite confirming Haerin and Hyein's return, Ador said it is "in the process of verifying the authenticity" of the trio's reported intentions, indicating the nothing has been set in stone.

On Thursday, Ador's former CEO Min Hee-jin released an official statement about NewJeans' return. The 45-year-old played a prominent part in NewJeans' creative direction and production, but was dismissed from her role in August 2024.

"I believe the decision the members made yesterday to return together was reached after deep deliberation and discussion. I respect and support that choice," she wrote.

"Despite the difficulties, I deeply value the courage and courage of the members who joined hands again to protect one another.

"I can start anew anywhere. However, I believe that under any circumstances, NewJeans must be kept intact as five members. I hope they grow stronger and become an even better group and above all, are happy...

"I too will watch over NewJeans' music and growth and support them to the very end. During this period, as multiple lawsuits proceeded simultaneously, a difficult time has been prolonged for all of us.

"The litigation between Hybe and me is entirely separate and has nothing to do with NewJeans. As an individual, I am doing my very best and hope the truth will be brought to light. I ask for your continued support."

Ador has asked fans to refrain from speculating about NewJeans.

The legal dispute between the K-pop group and music label arose in April 2024 when Hybe announced it would audit the subsidiary label and its executives, and sent a notice for then-CEO Min Hee-jin to resign.

Hybe accused the 45-year-old of planning to take full control of Ador, leading to her removal from her position as CEO. Consequently, NewJeans stood up for her and argued that her dismissal undermined their trust in Hybe and disrupted their artistic activities.

They also alleged that Ador mistreated them, requesting an early termination of their contract with the label.

In October, the court found that these reasons did not constitute grounds for contract termination. "The position of CEO was not essential for [Hee-jin] to perform her [producing] duties," remarked a judge.

In February, the court blocked the girls' attempt to rebrand as NJZ and continue independent activities. In May, it was ruled that each member would have to pay 1 billion won (S$910,000) for every unauthorised entertainment activity carried out.

NewJeans debuted in 2022, and won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to earn the accolade.

