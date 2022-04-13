Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin mobbed by fans at LA airport

LOS ANGELES - Newly-wed K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were besieged by fans upon their arrival in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 12).

Fans mobbed the couple at Los Angeles International Airport as they pushed their luggage through the terminal and while they waited for their ride.

Despite their long 11-hour flight and the early hour of their arrival, they obliged fans with photos and autographs.

Some fans presented Son, 40, with flowers and gifts, while Hyun Bin, 39, was seen helping her with her trolley and fending off overzealous fans.

Both were casually dressed and wore face masks and caps.

Spotted among their luggage were golf bags and they reportedly will be enjoying their honeymoon by teeing off with friends.

The K-drama darlings, who wed in a private ceremony on March 31, have taken two weeks off their busy schedules for their honeymoon.

Hyun Bin and Son met and fell in love on the set of mega hit Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020).

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.