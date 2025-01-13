Next concert when they're 80 years old? Mayday jest #5525 may be their last one for a while

"We’re just looking back; it’s not a commemorative concert!" Mayday members jested on stage at the Singapore leg of their 25th anniversary concert, #5525.

"Pooh-pooh," bassist Masa exclaimed, expressing that the Taiwanese rock band is still around, and going to be around.

The quintet — Masa, Monster, Ashin, Stone and Ming — held two concerts at the National Stadium over the weekend (Jan 11 and 12), travelling with fans through time and space with music.

Lead singer Ashin teased: "It's been a year [since we last met]! For the past few years, Mayday has kept up the tradition of performing in Singapore annually. But I must warn you, it's not certain we would return next year..."

He revealed that the band will be focusing on preparing for a new album after this tour, jokingly suggesting they might need a year of rest, reflection, re-organisation and recharging.

"Our next performance might be when we're 80 years old," the 49-year-old added.

A night of nostalgia and surprises

Mayday's #5525 concert was more than just a trip down memory lane. From the first strum of the guitar to the last note, the band filled the massive National Stadium with their signature passion, humour and heartfelt connection to fans.

The setlist was a blend of their greatest hits, including OAOA and Contentment, with their new songs such as Recklessly. Fans sang along to every word, turning the venue into a sea of voices united by their love for Mayday's music.

A highlight of the evening was the Mayday Express, an open-top 'bus' that brought the band closer to their fans, circling the stadium as they performed songs like Love-ing and Party Animal.

The innovative staging, paired with dazzling visuals, ensured every fan — whether in the rock zone or the upper-floor seats — felt like part of the celebration.

Energy steals the spotlight

The band's special guest Energy made their sixth appearance alongside Mayday, lighting up the stage with energetic performances of Second Journey to the West and Friday Night on Saturday.

The veteran Taiwanese pop group also performed Recklessly, seamlessly entering Mayday's world while adding their own flair.

In a humorous twist, Energy invited Mayday to be their guest at their own upcoming concert in Malaysia this April.

"We checked your schedule — all of you are free," teased Energy members Ady and Milk.

Ashin playfully responded: "Mayday might eat you out of house and home!"

A promise to return

Mayday's two-night stint at the stadium was a reminder of why they've remained at the forefront of Chinese rock for 25 years.

With their heartfelt performance that clocked in at a near three-and-a-half hours — with more than 40 songs across all their nine albums from Mayday's First Album (1999) to History Of Tomorrow (2016) — dazzling stage production and playful banter, the band proved that they're far from done.

For fans, the message was clear: this might be a pause but Mayday's journey is far from over.

As the lights dimmed on their final song, the crowd's chants of "Encore!" echoed the sentiment of everyone present: Mayday, we'll be here waiting.

