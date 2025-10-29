Next Labubu? Blackpink's Lisa using Teenieping merch boosts company stocks

Blackpink held their Deadline World Tour concert in Taiwan in mid-October and among the memories they created for their fans Blinks, a series of cartoon characters also stood out for them.

In an Instagram post on Oct 23, Lisa posted a series of photographs taken at the concert, including two selfies taken using her iPhone with a Heartsping phone grip.

Heartsping is a character from the South Korean children animated television series Catch! Teenieping which centres around a magical princess Romi who comes to Earth to capture the cute and mischievous Teeniepings — creatures with unique powers attached to an emotion.

South Korean media reported on Oct 24 that the series' parent company SAMG Entertainment had a major boost that morning on the stock exchange Kosadaq, with stock prices up 20 per cent to 25 per cent from the previous day.

There was also a significant increase in searches for Catch! Teenieping toys and merchandise, particularly among Lisa's fans.

Lisa, who has 106 million followers on Instagram currently, previously contributed to the craze for Labubu, a line of collectible plush toys created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung for blind box figurine company Pop Mart. Search and resale prices of the figurines rose by up to 30 times of its original price, reported South Korean media outlet Donga Ilbo.

Fans dubbed this the Lisa effect, with one writing on X: "No one moves markets like Lisa. Her influence goes beyond music; it sends stocks soaring and reshapes industries across Asia and globally."

[[nid:712326]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com