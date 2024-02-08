Next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film: Disney+

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will start streaming next month on Disney+ with the addition of five songs that were not shown in theatres, Walt Disney said on Wednesday (Feb 7).

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, Disney said. Acoustic performances of Cardigan and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year.

The Eras Tour movie has collected US$261.7 million (S$351 million) at movie box offices, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

