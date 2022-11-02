'Next time, I won't make any promises': Mickey Huang vows to buy Lulu Huang a Hermes Birkin for Golden Bell win, she accepts a secondhand one

Never make a decision when you’re angry or a promise when you’re happy, as the saying goes.

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang must have missed the memo, because at the 57th Golden Bell Awards on Oct 21, he promised his co-host Lulu Huang a Hermes Birkin if they won the award for best host in a variety show.

For the uninitiated, the bags cost a minimum of US$10,100 (S$14,310) for the smallest Togo Birkin 25. The Himalaya Birkin retails for an astronomical US$61,700.

The duo, who had been nominated for the music reality show Wedding Singer, managed to clinch the victory and Mickey, 50, posted on Facebook on Saturday (Oct 29) making good on his promise.

In his characteristic block poetry style, Mickey wrote of his difficulties finding a Birkin: “I started looking for the bag on the night of the awards, since I’m not a VIP for the brand.”

“Dreams come true!” Lulu, 31, responded, thanking Mickey in a poem of her own.

Mickey claimed he had “five groups of people” including friends and netizens trying to procure the bag, and that he had learnt that the supply was low in recent times due to the pandemic.

In the end, he said Lulu was “thoughtful” enough to tell him that a secondhand bag was fine.

“She’s actually a fan of fashion and knows that the Hermes heritage preserves the value of the bags,” he wrote. “Many secondhand bags are precious and limited-edition, and maybe it would be faster to get one that way.”

In the end, Mickey managed to buy one off a friend who collects Hermes bags.

Though he received comments suggesting he should donate the money to charity instead, Mickey responded that his audience should “rest assured” that he has already been donating for the public good, and that he had wanted to reward Lulu and give appreciation for 10 years of hard work.

He added cheekily: “Lulu also helped me save some [inheritance money] for Corn (his daughter).”

“Next time, I won’t make any promises, who knew I’d be so accurate?”

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.