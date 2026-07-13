Boy band Nexz win on fan service, going up all floors of theatre to meet fans at Singapore concert

Global boy band Nexz were stealing hearts from all three levels of Capitol Theatre last night (July 12) at their Mmchk: Not Typical tour.

The group consists of Japanese members Yu, 21, Tomoya and Haru, both 20, Seita, turning 20 in November, Hyui, 19, and Yuki, 19 in September, as well as South Korean member So Geon, 20 in September.

They kicked off the show with the addictive song Mmchk and their fans, collectively known as Nex2y, locked in with their loud fan chants.

The day might have started gloomy with a heavy downpour and humid afternoon but the members' sunny mood and sincere attempts at communicating with the local fans lifted spirits.

"How are we doing? We'd like to spend this time with you. Did you want to see us? We wanted to see you all too," said an earnest Haru in English.

The septet, who made their debut in 2023 through the reality survival programme Nizi Project Season 2, also had a talking and game segment where they did some aegyo and interacted with fans.

During one segment, they explained the comeback's fun concept photos and attempted to re-enact their winking poses.

The band teamed up with their fans for another segment where they had to guess their songs played for a few seconds in reverse.

With the crowd shouting their answers and working with their idols, the group won the game with majority wins, performing their 'winning' gift: a short cover of Run It by their JYP Entertainment sunbaes Stray Kids.

But perhaps because the Singapore stop was the last in their tour, they also performed the song meant for a forfeit on top of another special dance challenge they prepared just for fans here.

While everyone got excited when they did the viral NSync I Want You Back challenge, the screams for their Iconic By Mistake — a song by Hybe girl groups Katseye, Le Sserafim and Illit — dance clearly indicated the crowd favourite.

The members even performed each of the three cover songs twice.

The fan service didn't stop there, in fact, it was elevated to the next level (no pun intended).

During their song Run With Me, the members walked off the stage and interacted with fans in the standing pen, to the initial disappointment of fans in the upper circles, who were peering down and frowning as they couldn't see much of what was happening.

But the screams drew closer as security walked up to the second level with members Tomoya, Hyui, Yuki and Seita in tow.

Watching it all unfold from the third floor, this writer had zero expectations that they would come up all the way up as she had never seen it happen in any of her concerts in the venue before.

But cheerful and smiley Tomoya proved that assumption wrong a few seconds later when he ran up the stairs to wave and hi-five fans on the highest storey.

The night stretched on for longer than planned as they performed an additional song — Mmchk for the second time — for the encore, a last-minute move that wasn't planned or done for the other tour stops.

By the end of the night, despite the sadness of not only the Singapore stop but the entire tour wrapping up, fans appeared to leave in good spirits with Nexz's repeated promises of coming back.

Stay tuned for our E-Junkies video interview with Nexz!

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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