Neymar about to become father for the 5th time

Neymar is preparing to become a father for the fifth time.

The 34-year-old football superstar confirmed he's expecting another baby with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and they revealed the new baby will be a girl in a video posted on YouTube.

In the clip, the Neymar and Bruna are seen sitting outdoors with their two daughters, Mavie and Mel, as well as the sportsman's teenage son Davi from a previous relationship, smearing paint on each other which is later revealed to be pink — confirming the new baby's gender.

Bruna shared a link to the video on her Instagram page with the caption: "We've got some news to tell you".

As well as his two daughters with Bruna and his son, Neymar is also dad to a third little girl named Helena — who was born in 2024 — from his relationship with model Amanda Kimberlly.

The new baby with Bruna will be his fifth child.

Neymar is currently battling a calf injury which has left him sidelined at the Fifa World Cup football tournament.

He had been expected to return to training with his team Brazil ahead of their clash with Haiti in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday (June 19) but he did not join his teammates and reports suggest he's undergoing further tests to determine the extent of his injury, which he picked up during a match with his club Santos FC in May.

Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti previously insisted he hopes the football star will be able to return to training this week.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday (12.06.26), Ancelotti explained: "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. The expectation is that he can rejoin the group [training] next week."

This is Neymar's fourth World Cup and he has previously suggested it will be his last.

Ahead of the tournament, he changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of himself with the caption: "The last dance".

Another post showed him wearing the team's shirt and was shared with the caption: "Thank you, my God … thank you for letting me experience this again."

Neymar has scored 79 goals for his country during previous international appearances.