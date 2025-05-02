Nick Cannon accused of not seeing daughter for over a month by former partner

Nick Cannon's former partner has accused him of not seeing their daughter for "over a month".

The 44-year-old star - who has 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, eight, Powerful, four, and Rise, two, with Brittany Bell; three-year-old twins Zillion and Zion and Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, two, with Bre Tiesi, Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole; and two-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late baby son Zen, who died aged five months in 2021 - recently discussed the US$10 (S$13 million) million insurance policy he has for his testicles and how any payout would go to his kids.

Alyssa has now hit out at Nick and alleged he's not seen their little girl for several weeks.

Sharing a clip of Nick's discussion on the Tea Time podcast, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Ha ha haaa. Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It's been over a month @nickcannon.

"But good to know she'll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls. Smh.(sic)"

During his podcast appearance, the 'Masked Singer' host admitted the insurance policy initially was meant as a joke.

He said: "Someone else took out the insurance policy out on them. It started off like 'Well that would be a good joke' but we really went through with it. Dr Squatch, who is known for like, manscaping and all that stuff, said that a lot of celebrity women were insuring their legs in case something .

"They were like 'What's your most valuable asset, Nick?' and I was like 'My balls!' And I got the insurance policy in my office, it's legit.

"We were back and forth on this because it's US$5 million per testicle, and if I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids. I'll cash it in, yeah, a couple mil!"

Nick previously told of how it "works a lot better" for him to see his children individually because the "only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me."

He added to People magazine in 2023: "I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience.

"I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.

"I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I'm sure everyone will start coming to me in one place."