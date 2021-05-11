Nick Jonas flattered that people have sex to his music

Nick Jonas wants people to have sex to his music.

The 28-year-old singer insisted he wouldn't listen to his own songs while making love to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, but finds it "flattering" to know that some of his tracks feature on other people's bedroom soundtracks.

Asked if he is conscious that people use his songs to soundtrack their sexual activities, he told GQ Hype magazine: "I am and I think it's flattering. It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though.

"But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

The Jealous singer always plays his new music for his wife first and was relieved when she gave his new album, Spaceman, her approval.

He said: "She's the first person I play stuff for. Her input and opinions mean a lot to me, especially when it's something so directly tied to our experience and our relationship. She loved it, which was great."

"It's important to have that natural dialogue. If there was something she was working on that I didn't feel was 100 per cent what it could be, and vice versa, we would share that with each other out of love and respect for one another."

Meanwhile, Nick admitted he doesn't take the idea that he's a sex symbol seriously and would get "a little embarrassed" if he thought too much about it.

Asked how he feels about being considered a sex symbol, he replied: "Er, I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments.

"It's not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."