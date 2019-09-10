Nick Jonas took over wedding planning duties so Priyanka Chopra could work

Nick Jonas took over wedding planning when Priyanka Chopra Jonas was busy filming her new movie The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka was busy filming the new Bollywood flick right up until her wedding day in December last year, and has now said the final touches were planned by her spouse Nick on his own, so that she could "focus on the movie".

The 37-year-old star told India Today: "Nick told me 'I know you are doing a difficult movie and I know you need your focus on it. And let me handle the logistics. I'll take over the last bit of things.' So he used to sit at home while I was on the set and decide who is sitting where, seating charts and rooming charts and he would do all of that so that I could focus on the movie.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Nick because he came down [to India] earlier than he was supposed to."