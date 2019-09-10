Nick Jonas took over wedding planning duties so Priyanka Chopra could work

PHOTO: Instagram/priyankaworlds
Bang

Nick Jonas took over wedding planning when Priyanka Chopra Jonas was busy filming her new movie The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka was busy filming the new Bollywood flick right up until her wedding day in December last year, and has now said the final touches were planned by her spouse Nick on his own, so that she could "focus on the movie".

The 37-year-old star told India Today: "Nick told me 'I know you are doing a difficult movie and I know you need your focus on it. And let me handle the logistics. I'll take over the last bit of things.' So he used to sit at home while I was on the set and decide who is sitting where, seating charts and rooming charts and he would do all of that so that I could focus on the movie.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Nick because he came down [to India] earlier than he was supposed to."

Priyanka previously admitted she and Nick, 26, had a "wedding approvals room" on the set of the movie in Delhi, India, so that the Jonas Brothers star could run his decisions past his wife whilst she was filming.

And the Quantico actress praised her spouse for doing the "heavy lifting" when it came to their nuptials, which saw them host two ceremonies, one Western and one traditionally Indian.

She said: "Nick had come down to India because he was handling logistical things with the wedding planners while I was finishing the movie and he came to set. He used to come to set for just a little bit, and go back, so having him around, my brain was like, 'Alright, this is all good. I don't have to stress out. He's handling, he's doing the heavy lifting.'

"That's the best thing about our relationship. When he's working, I do it; when I'm working, he does. That's something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us. It was amazing to see that."

More about
celebrities Hollywood Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES