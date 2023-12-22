Nicki Minaj would collaborate with Taylor Swift 'in a heartbeat'

The rapper has heaped praise on her friend after she was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, and admitted she would do a song with the Anti-Hero hitmaker "in a heartbeat".

In a series of posts on X, she wrote: "The Sagittarius queen Taylor Swift deserves it! Period!"

"She takes months and years off then comes back with great music and fans who'll never leave her! The end! (sic)"

When one fan asked if she would do a song with the pop superstar, she replied: "In a heartbeat."

Nicki also posted to Instagram to mark her latest LP Pink Friday 2 breaking a record for the most vinyl sales for any female rap album in history.

She continued: "That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyl would be in such high demand."

"Now they do! That's a marvelous thing! (sic)"

The Anaconda hitmaker then called on her Barbz to help her emulate the success of Taylor and her loyal Swifties.

She said: "Taylor and her fans have put in the work."

"Now it's our turn."

She added: "This is a celebration!"

"The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the Sagittarius queen Taylor and the Swifties."

The pair previously performed Taylor's hit Bad Blood at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Meanwhile, Nicki recently teased that she has shared things "nobody would expect" in her upcoming documentary.

The 41-year-old rap star is set to release a new documentary about her life and her music career, and Nicki gave fans an insight into what to expect.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nicki explained: "It's going to be a great experience for my fans."

The Super Bass hitmaker remains committed to the project, despite a lengthy delay.

She said: "What happened was... because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music. That would've made no sense to people.

"Because of that, that network, they had to go with something else and I couldn't force a documentary out either."

When asked why the documentary wasn't released at the same time as her new album, Nicki replied: "I wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them really being able to really listen to music, and so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional roller coaster I think."

