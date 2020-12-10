Nicolas Cage to teach fans complete history of curse words in new Netflix series

The 56-year-old actor has been confirmed by Netflix as the host of the upcoming six-episode series, which will explore the backstories of some of our favourite curse words.

History of Swears is described by Netflix as being "loud and proudly profane", and will "explore the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words".

Netflix also says the show will feature "interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers", and will "dive into the origins of 'F***,' 'S***,' 'B****,' 'D***,' 'P****' and 'Damn'."

Guest stars for the series include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Whilst some of the experts appearing on the show will include cognitive scientist Benjamin Bergen, linguist Charity Hudley, professor of feminist studies Mireille Miller-Young, the author of Holy S***: A Brief History of Swearing Melissa Mohr, and lexicographer Kory Stamper.

History of Swears is produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Nicolas recently said there's nothing he regrets about his life.

He explained: "I don't have any regrets because I think everything leads to something. I do see the positive in every negative and the gold in every bit of lead."

